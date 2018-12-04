top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Media Activism & Independent Media View other events for the week of 12/15/2018
Public Forum: The Indictment of Julian Assange, The Corporate Media and Left Media
Date Saturday December 15
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
518 Valencia St/16th St.
Near 16th St. BART San Francisco, California
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Act
Public Forum
The Indictment of Julian Assange,
The Corporate Media and Left Media

Why Assange Is Being Targeted And
What It Means For Journalism and Whistleblowers

Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:00 PM
518 Valencia St/16th St.
Near 16th St. BART San Francisco, California

The US government has now exposed the fact that they have a criminal indictment against whistleblower and journalist Julian Assange who is the founder of Wikileaks. He has been a virtual captive in the Ecuadorian consulate in London for more than 5 years because of threats by the British May government to arrest him and transfer him to the US for prosecution. This recently exposed sealed indictment by the US government now threatens the rights of all journalists and whistleblowers including all newspapers, tv and radio stations.
This forum will focus on how the corporate media have both used the material from WikiLeaks and at the same time, the role of the left media.

Speakers:

Ann Garrison, Journalist Black Agenda, KPFA Weekend News
Dennis Bernstein, Flashpoints Radio
Nozomi Hayasi, Writer on Wikileaks and Julian Assange
Mehmet Bayran, Journalist of Sendica
Randy Credico invited by skype, Journalist on WBAI and Comedian

Additional speakers

Sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC

Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action
For more information:
(415) 533-5942

Help WikiLeaks Sue Guardian Over Fabricated Story
https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story

It Is Possible Paul Manafort Visited Julian Assange. If True, There Should Be Ample Video and Other Evidence Showing This.
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/27/it-is-possible-paul-manafort-visited-julian-assange-if-true-there-should-be-ample-video-and-other-evidence-showing-this/

Glenn Greenwald
November 27 2018, 12:04 p.m.
Why You Should Care About the Julian Assange Case
Forget Jim Acosta. If you’re worried about Trump’s assault on the press, news of a Wikileaks indictment is the real scare story
NOVEMBER 23, 2018 12:30PM ET
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/taibbi-julian-assange-case-wikileaks-758883/?fbclid=IwAR3b98OGJOxHTi_qpQ4rOf1CdXvKeVvImsdxnrcDB_I8vEtNPBlx6qmyZlQ

Pacifica Stands with Wikileaks and Julian Assange
https://www.blackagendareport.com/pacifica-stands-wikileaks-and-julian-assange

Julian Assange Indicted ? As the Obama DOJ Concluded, Prosecution of Julian Assange for Publishing Documents Poses Grave Threats to Press Freedom
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/16/as-the-obama-doj-concluded-prosecution-of-julian-assange-for-publishing-documents-poses-grave-threats-to-press-freedom/

sm_12-15-18-assange.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 2:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code