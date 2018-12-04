

The Indictment of Julian Assange,

The Corporate Media and Left Media



Why Assange Is Being Targeted And

What It Means For Journalism and Whistleblowers



Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:00 PM

518 Valencia St/16th St.

Near 16th St. BART San Francisco, California



The US government has now exposed the fact that they have a criminal indictment against whistleblower and journalist Julian Assange who is the founder of Wikileaks. He has been a virtual captive in the Ecuadorian consulate in London for more than 5 years because of threats by the British May government to arrest him and transfer him to the US for prosecution. This recently exposed sealed indictment by the US government now threatens the rights of all journalists and whistleblowers including all newspapers, tv and radio stations.

This forum will focus on how the corporate media have both used the material from WikiLeaks and at the same time, the role of the left media.



Speakers:



Ann Garrison, Journalist Black Agenda, KPFA Weekend News

Dennis Bernstein, Flashpoints Radio

Nozomi Hayasi, Writer on Wikileaks and Julian Assange

Mehmet Bayran, Journalist of Sendica

Randy Credico invited by skype, Journalist on WBAI and Comedian



Additional speakers



Sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC



Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action

For more information:

(415) 533-5942



Help WikiLeaks Sue Guardian Over Fabricated Story

https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story



It Is Possible Paul Manafort Visited Julian Assange. If True, There Should Be Ample Video and Other Evidence Showing This.

https://theintercept.com/2018/11/27/it-is-possible-paul-manafort-visited-julian-assange-if-true-there-should-be-ample-video-and-other-evidence-showing-this/



Glenn Greenwald

November 27 2018, 12:04 p.m.

Why You Should Care About the Julian Assange Case

Forget Jim Acosta. If you’re worried about Trump’s assault on the press, news of a Wikileaks indictment is the real scare story

NOVEMBER 23, 2018 12:30PM ET

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/taibbi-julian-assange-case-wikileaks-758883/?fbclid=IwAR3b98OGJOxHTi_qpQ4rOf1CdXvKeVvImsdxnrcDB_I8vEtNPBlx6qmyZlQ



Pacifica Stands with Wikileaks and Julian Assange

https://www.blackagendareport.com/pacifica-stands-wikileaks-and-julian-assange



Julian Assange Indicted ? As the Obama DOJ Concluded, Prosecution of Julian Assange for Publishing Documents Poses Grave Threats to Press Freedom

https://theintercept.com/2018/11/16/as-the-obama-doj-concluded-prosecution-of-julian-assange-for-publishing-documents-poses-grave-threats-to-press-freedom/



