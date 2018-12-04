From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Public Forum: The Indictment of Julian Assange, The Corporate Media and Left Media
|Date
|Saturday December 15
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
518 Valencia St/16th St.
Near 16th St. BART San Francisco, California
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Act
|
Public Forum
The Indictment of Julian Assange,
The Corporate Media and Left Media
Why Assange Is Being Targeted And
What It Means For Journalism and Whistleblowers
Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:00 PM
518 Valencia St/16th St.
Near 16th St. BART San Francisco, California
The US government has now exposed the fact that they have a criminal indictment against whistleblower and journalist Julian Assange who is the founder of Wikileaks. He has been a virtual captive in the Ecuadorian consulate in London for more than 5 years because of threats by the British May government to arrest him and transfer him to the US for prosecution. This recently exposed sealed indictment by the US government now threatens the rights of all journalists and whistleblowers including all newspapers, tv and radio stations.
This forum will focus on how the corporate media have both used the material from WikiLeaks and at the same time, the role of the left media.
Speakers:
Ann Garrison, Journalist Black Agenda, KPFA Weekend News
Dennis Bernstein, Flashpoints Radio
Nozomi Hayasi, Writer on Wikileaks and Julian Assange
Mehmet Bayran, Journalist of Sendica
Randy Credico invited by skype, Journalist on WBAI and Comedian
Additional speakers
Sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC
Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action
For more information:
(415) 533-5942
Help WikiLeaks Sue Guardian Over Fabricated Story
https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story
It Is Possible Paul Manafort Visited Julian Assange. If True, There Should Be Ample Video and Other Evidence Showing This.
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/27/it-is-possible-paul-manafort-visited-julian-assange-if-true-there-should-be-ample-video-and-other-evidence-showing-this/
Glenn Greenwald
November 27 2018, 12:04 p.m.
Why You Should Care About the Julian Assange Case
Forget Jim Acosta. If you’re worried about Trump’s assault on the press, news of a Wikileaks indictment is the real scare story
NOVEMBER 23, 2018 12:30PM ET
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/taibbi-julian-assange-case-wikileaks-758883/?fbclid=IwAR3b98OGJOxHTi_qpQ4rOf1CdXvKeVvImsdxnrcDB_I8vEtNPBlx6qmyZlQ
Pacifica Stands with Wikileaks and Julian Assange
https://www.blackagendareport.com/pacifica-stands-wikileaks-and-julian-assange
Julian Assange Indicted ? As the Obama DOJ Concluded, Prosecution of Julian Assange for Publishing Documents Poses Grave Threats to Press Freedom
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/16/as-the-obama-doj-concluded-prosecution-of-julian-assange-for-publishing-documents-poses-grave-threats-to-press-freedom/
