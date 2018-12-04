top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 12/ 5/2018
Eviction Defense for Housing and Dignity Village
Date Wednesday December 05
Time 7:30 AM - 10:30 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
S Elmhurst Ave & Edes Ave
Oakland
CA 94603
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorVillage Oakland
The Housing & Dignity Village needs your help resisting eviction!


Job #1: Jam their phone lines to defend HDV.

Libby Schaaf: 510-238-3141
Joe DeVries: 510-238-3083


Job #2: Defend the encampment!

Defend the residents! Copwatch and document. Bring signs repping your orgs!!

Wed, Dec 5, 7:30am (Eviction Day)
S Elmhurst Ave & Edes Ave Oakland, CA 94603


Come for as long as you can to copwatch and stand as witness to the government punishing unhoused women standing up for themselves, their children, and their support networks. Show up to provide eviction support and moving assistance for residents.

Village Oakland
sm_housingdiginityvillage-eviction.jpg
original image (540x960)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 2:37 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code