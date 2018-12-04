From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eviction Defense for Housing and Dignity Village
|Wednesday December 05
|7:30 AM - 10:30 AM
S Elmhurst Ave & Edes Ave
Oakland
CA 94603
|Village Oakland
The Housing & Dignity Village needs your help resisting eviction!
Job #1: Jam their phone lines to defend HDV.
Libby Schaaf: 510-238-3141
Joe DeVries: 510-238-3083
Job #2: Defend the encampment!
Defend the residents! Copwatch and document. Bring signs repping your orgs!!
Wed, Dec 5, 7:30am (Eviction Day)
S Elmhurst Ave & Edes Ave Oakland, CA 94603
Come for as long as you can to copwatch and stand as witness to the government punishing unhoused women standing up for themselves, their children, and their support networks. Show up to provide eviction support and moving assistance for residents.
Village Oakland
