





Job #1: Jam their phone lines to defend HDV.



Libby Schaaf: 510-238-3141

Joe DeVries: 510-238-3083





Job #2: Defend the encampment!



Defend the residents! Copwatch and document. Bring signs repping your orgs!!



Wed, Dec 5, 7:30am (Eviction Day)

S Elmhurst Ave & Edes Ave Oakland, CA 94603





Come for as long as you can to copwatch and stand as witness to the government punishing unhoused women standing up for themselves, their children, and their support networks. Show up to provide eviction support and moving assistance for residents.



original image (540x960) Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 2:37 PM