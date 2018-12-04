From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Gothick Marxism
|Date
|Sunday December 09
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Location Details
|NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E. Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
AN HOBGOBLIN HAUNTS THE GLOBE,
THE HOBGOBLIN OF KOMMUNISM
or GOTHICK MARXISM
We'll watch a video of radical sci/fi author China Mieville explicating Gothic Marxism. Margaret Cohen (Author of PROFANE ILLUMINATION) and David Mcnally (Author of MONSTERS OF THE MARKET) are fellow travelers also, courtesy of JACOBIN MAGAZINE, an inspiring story and new battle-cry: "When the children seized power, they all agreed: MORE BATS!"
Sun, Dec 9, 2018 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Seating is limited, so plan to come early. We start promptly.
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
http://icssmarx.org
