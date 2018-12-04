top
Gothick Marxism 
Date Sunday December 09
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location Details
NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

AN HOBGOBLIN HAUNTS THE GLOBE,
THE HOBGOBLIN OF KOMMUNISM
or  GOTHICK MARXISM 

We'll watch a video of radical sci/fi author China Mieville explicating Gothic Marxism. Margaret Cohen (Author of PROFANE ILLUMINATION)  and David Mcnally (Author of MONSTERS OF THE MARKET) are fellow travelers also, courtesy of JACOBIN MAGAZINE, an inspiring story and new battle-cry: "When the children seized power, they all agreed: MORE BATS!"

Seating is limited, so plan to come early. We start promptly.
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 11:58 AM
