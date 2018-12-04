



AN HOBGOBLIN HAUNTS THE GLOBE,

THE HOBGOBLIN OF KOMMUNISM

or GOTHICK MARXISM



We'll watch a video of radical sci/fi author China Mieville explicating Gothic Marxism. Margaret Cohen (Author of PROFANE ILLUMINATION) and David Mcnally (Author of MONSTERS OF THE MARKET) are fellow travelers also, courtesy of JACOBIN MAGAZINE, an inspiring story and new battle-cry: "When the children seized power, they all agreed: MORE BATS!"



Sun, Dec 9, 2018 – 10:30am-12:30pm

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

Seating is limited, so plan to come early. We start promptly.

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

