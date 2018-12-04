From the Open-Publishing Calendar
This is Why We Have a Hard Time Electing Progressives in Fresno
Voting repression in Fresno is exposed.
original image (4032x3024)
You may have heard (if you live in the Fresno area) of the elimination of the polling place at the Unitarian Universalist church in November because of the sign they have out front saying “Black Lives Matter.” Brandi Orth, a Republican and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters, said she moved the polling place after receiving complaints. Where was the new polling place located? It was moved to the Cross City evangelical Christian mega church a couple of blocks away. Apparently it is alright to force Jewish, Muslim, Pagan, agnostics and atheists to walk by three huge crosses, but it is not ok to have voters go by a sign affirming the worth and dignity of African-Americans.
When I was at the Central Valley Partnership meeting last week an African-American woman from CSU-Fresno brought up the fact that the 25,000 students on campus do not have a polling place at the university. This problem was brought to the attention of Orth who refused to remedy the problem, saying something to the effect that it would be too difficult to count all of the ballots (because students come from a variety of precincts in the city, state and beyond).
And then there is this. . .
On any given election day there are about 3,000 inmates at the Fresno County Jail that can’t get out to vote. 2/3 of them are awaiting trial and have not been convicted of a crime. Why not set up a polling booth at the Fresno County Jail? Maybe it is because the vast majority of the inmates would not vote for Republicans.
Voter repression is not something that only happens in far away places. It is also happening right here in Fresno County. The question is - what are we going to do about it. Please go to http://www.cvppac.org and become part of the solution.
Cross City!
original image (2329x1637)
Republican voter suppression in Fresno takes many forms.
