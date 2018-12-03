SHOWERS AND DIGNITY FOR THOSE WITHOUT HOMES



Friday, December 14, 2018

6:00 PM

Resource Center for Nonviolence

612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



Lava Mae will provide a workshop on setting up a Mobile Hygiene Service

Santa Cruz.



Special shuttle to the Winter Shelter after program



Organized by Food Not Bombs and The Poor Peoples Campaign - Please consider supporting



