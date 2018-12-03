From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Showers and Dignity for Those Without Homes
|Date
|Friday December 14
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Food Not Bombs
|
SHOWERS AND DIGNITY FOR THOSE WITHOUT HOMES
Friday, December 14, 2018
6:00 PM
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Lava Mae will provide a workshop on setting up a Mobile Hygiene Service
Santa Cruz.
Special shuttle to the Winter Shelter after program
Organized by Food Not Bombs and The Poor Peoples Campaign - Please consider supporting
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2189378381...
