Australian school kids stood against the climate apathy of their adult leaders by By Sam R and Tessa for the GetUp team

Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 3:54 AM

I still have goosebumps. 15,000 kids. 8 capital cities. 20 regional towns. Last week, kids across Australia made headlines across the world, taking to the streets to demand action on climate change. They walked out from school to protect their future. To stand against the climate apathy of their adult leaders. To rally against the politicians deliberately destroying their future for their own short-term self-protection. To fight for a better world.





They filled the streets with their signs, banners and their passion for climate action. They railed against Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his outdated climate denial.



In the face of bushfires raging across Queensland1, Cairns recording its hottest day ever in history and Adani announcing it wants to start drilling before Christmas, the kids of Australia gave us hope.



They stood up. They were courageous. They have set the tone. We must maintain the rage.



It's on every single one of us to build on this momentum and to fight this pro-coal, anti-science, climate-denying Government. And we must keep fighting until we've stopped Adani, until we've saved our reef, and until we've moved Australia beyond coal and to 100% renewable energy.



With the Federal Election around the corner, let's back these kids and show our politicians that climate denial is an electoral loser.



For a safe future,



Sam R and Tessa for the GetUp team.



References:

[1] Queensland's 'abnormal' bushfires linked to climate change, ABC, 1 December, 2018.



