Photos: Protesting for Migrant Rights in El Cerrito by Cornelia Grimes photos

Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM

On December 1, protesters in El Cerrito created a human billboard out of the letters

S-T-O-P-T-H-E-T-E-A-R-S



Photos by Cornelia Grimes. Please credit the photographer.

On December 1, demonstrators joined the Stop the Tears national weekend of action organized by Families Belong Together.



On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. Families Belong Together writes, "These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S."



