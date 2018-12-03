top
Photos: Protesting for Migrant Rights in El Cerrito
by Cornelia Grimes photos
Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
On December 1, protesters in El Cerrito created a human billboard out of the letters
S-T-O-P-T-H-E-T-E-A-R-S

Photos by Cornelia Grimes. Please credit the photographer.
sm_c.grimesstopthetears.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
On December 1, demonstrators joined the Stop the Tears national weekend of action organized by Families Belong Together.

On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. Families Belong Together writes, "These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S."

§State Terror
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_c.grimesstateterror.jpg
original image (2000x1589)
§Abolish ICE
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_cgrimesabolistice.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Let Them In
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_c.grimesletthemin.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Mother/Child sign
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_c.grimesmotherchildsign.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Sad guy
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_c.grimesbeardguy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Last photo
by Cornellia Grimes photos Monday Dec 3rd, 2018 2:03 AM
sm_c.grimeslast.jpg
original image (1200x918)
