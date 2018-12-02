On a sunny but cool day in Watsonville, I took part and photographed this action that was co-hosted by the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. and the Pajaro Valley Rapid Response. When I arrived at 10 a.m. there were only a hand-full of people. But as the event progressed about 40 or more people were taking part. Folks stood with signs to the sound of many cars honking their horns in support! Many thanks to all who showed up and took part in this important action!

No Más Lágrimas-Día De Acción....Stop the Tears - Day of ActionWatsonville, CaliforniaToday on a sunny, but cool day in Watsonville, I took part in and photographed this action that was co-hosted by the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. and the Pajaro Valley Rapid Response! When I arrived at 10am. there was only a hand full of people. But as the event progressed about 40 or more people were taking part. Folks stood with signs, the sound of many cars honking their horns in support! Many thanks to all who showed up and took part in this important action!The following is taken from the information that was published prior to today's event:On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. These policies are cruel and unjustified and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S.Join Pajaro Valley Rapid Response (PVRR), Indivisible South County, and CAB for a peaceful rally at the Watsonville City Plaza Sunday, December 2, 10am-12pmWe will have poster board and markers available. Come early at 9:30am to make signs.We must not sit idly by while our government perpetuates these human rights abuses!***********El 25 de noviembre, 2018, agentes de la patrulla fronteriza de EE.UU. lanzaron gas lacrimógeno y balas de goma a un grupo de migrantes, incluyendo niños, que cruzaban la frontera a San Diego de Tijuana, México. Estas acciones son crueles e injustas, y tienen que ser fuertemente rechazadas. Las víctimas de este incidente son personas que están huyendo condiciones peligrosas y tienen el derecho humano y legal de pedir asilo en los EE.UU.Acompaña al grupo del Valle de Pajaro de Respuesta Rápida, Indivisible South County, y CAB en una reunión pacifica este domingo 2 de diciembre en la Plaza de Watsonville de 10am-12pm.Tendremos cartelones y marcadores disponibles. Acompáñanos a las 9:30am para hacer anuncios/letreros.¡No debemos quedarnos sin hacer nada mientras nuestro gobierno comete abusos contra los derechos humanos!