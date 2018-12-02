top
Medicine and Canning for Asylum Seekers
Date Monday December 03
Time 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems
305 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz
Cuir Kitchen Brigade
While the militarized u.s. empire has attacked and tear gassed the Central American refugees without any accountability of the clear role Amerikkka has played in their displacement, there's also rampant xenophobia, anti-black and indigenous racism in Mexico.
We NEED to do better to support these asylum seekers.

CKB will be a hosting a brigade to support the refugee caravan at the border. We'll be making herbal medicines to support herbal pop up clinics and distribute medications. We're making salves and other medicines to treat skin, respiratory issues and trauma.

In good ol' CKB fashion, we'll also use food donations from CASFS, the Center for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems, to preserve the last of our season's crops.

If you're nearby in Santa Cruz or in the Bay area, join us!
We'll provide jars, bottles, oils, beeswax, and herbs from the farm!

Donations will be brought to the Bay Area and driven down to Tijuana on 12/6.
