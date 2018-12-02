top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Rally in San Francisco Responds to U.S. Border Agency's Teargassing Immigrants
by photos by Wesley Chang text: R.R.
Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
The San Francisco chapter of Indivisible called for a rally on December 1 to support the goals of Families Belong Together and respond to the actions taken by U.S. Border Agents when they fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico on November 25.
Photos by Wesley Chang. Please credit the photographer.
sm_wesleychangsfnov30group.jpg
original image (5080x3607)
Starting on Saturday at 5:00 PM at the Powell & Market cable car turnaround, members of Indivisible San Francisco and other activists rallied to support a national call to action by Families Belong Together.

National organization Families Belong Together states that U.S. policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. Speakers at the San Francisco rally said that the people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S.

Families Belong Together opposes the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, and I.C.E. and calls for immediate reform. The organization is part of an international movement calling for an end to cruel and inhumane immigration policies.
§Family
by photos by Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
sm_wesleychangnov30family.jpg
original image (4451x3457)
§Cats eye
by photos by Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
sm_wesleychangnov30glasses.jpg
original image (4724x3840)
§Emma's Revolution Sang
by photos by Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
sm_wesleychangnov30emmasrevolution.jpg
original image (5247x3840)
§Speaker
by photos by Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
sm_wesleychangnov30speaker.jpg
original image (5377x3709)
§Music
by photos by Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM
sm_wesleychangmusicians.jpg
original image (4895x3478)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code