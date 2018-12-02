From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rally in San Francisco Responds to U.S. Border Agency's Teargassing Immigrants by photos by Wesley Chang text: R.R.

Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 8:08 AM

The San Francisco chapter of Indivisible called for a rally on December 1 to support the goals of Families Belong Together and respond to the actions taken by U.S. Border Agents when they fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico on November 25.

Photos by Wesley Chang. Please credit the photographer.

Starting on Saturday at 5:00 PM at the Powell & Market cable car turnaround, members of Indivisible San Francisco and other activists rallied to support a national call to action by Families Belong Together.



National organization Families Belong Together states that U.S. policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. Speakers at the San Francisco rally said that the people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S.



Families Belong Together opposes the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, and I.C.E. and calls for immediate reform. The organization is part of an international movement calling for an end to cruel and inhumane immigration policies.