Showing Up for Racial Justice in Oakland
On November 25 after a few migrants tried to breach a fence between the U.S. and Mexico, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency fired tear gas and shot rubber bullets across the border. On December 1 protesters reacted to this injustice in front of the Grand Lake Theater.
Photos by Charlie Moehle. Please credit the photographer.
Trump has made preventing caravan members from entering into the United States a flashpoint even though the refugees of the Central American exodus are fleeing poverty and violence in their homelands. More than 4,700 migrants have been living in a crammed sports complex in Tijuana while they wait to cross the border but CBP is processing fewer than 100 asylum claims per day.
Last Sunday afternoon after a few migrants tried to breach a fence between the U.S. and Mexico, CBP shut down the border crossing and fired tear gas and shot rubber bullets across the dividing line; migrants including women and small children were injured.
The following Saturday, protesters in Oakland gathered at the Grand Lake Theater together with members of SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) to create a human billboard and protest the inhumane treatment of migrants seeking asylum. They carried signs with slogans including "No más detención" and "No more Mr. ICE guys". The Grand Lake Theater marquis read "Jail to the Chief".
§No más detención
