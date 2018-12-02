From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Mateo Peace Action: "Do Not Tear Gas Them"
photos by Wesley Chang
please credit the photographer
please credit the photographer
original image (3584x4809)
On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human right to seek asylum.
On December 1st, members of San Mateo Peace Action and downtown San Mateo neighbors joined Families Belong Together's national weekend of action “STOP THE TEARS.”
§Mosaic Wall
original image (5448x3679)
original image (4522x3206)
original image (3840x5413)
original image (4643x3709)
original image (5306x3326)
original image (4865x3840)
