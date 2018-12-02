From the Open-Publishing Calendar

San Mateo Peace Action: "Do Not Tear Gas Them" by photos by Wesley Chang text by R.R.

Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM

photos by Wesley Chang

please credit the photographer

On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human right to seek asylum.



On December 1st, members of San Mateo Peace Action and downtown San Mateo neighbors joined Families Belong Together's national weekend of action “STOP THE TEARS.”