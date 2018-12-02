top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
San Mateo Peace Action: "Do Not Tear Gas Them"
by photos by Wesley Chang text by R.R.
Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
photos by Wesley Chang
please credit the photographer
sm_smpanov30donotteargasthem.jpg
original image (3584x4809)
On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human right to seek asylum.

On December 1st, members of San Mateo Peace Action and downtown San Mateo neighbors joined Families Belong Together's national weekend of action “STOP THE TEARS.”
§Mosaic Wall
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30mosaicwall.jpg
original image (5448x3679)
§Demonstration Organizers Step Up
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30mikeccherylk.jpg
original image (4522x3206)
§Little Dog
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30littledog.jpg
original image (3840x5413)
§El Camino Real
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30elcamino.jpg
original image (4643x3709)
§Seeking Asylum is not a Crime
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30asylumsign.jpg
original image (5306x3326)
§Bye
by photos by Wesley Chang Sunday Dec 2nd, 2018 2:49 AM
sm_smpanov30last.jpg
original image (4865x3840)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code