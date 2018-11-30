From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 12/ 1/2018
|Rally & March in Support of Striking Marriott Workers
|Date
|Saturday December 01
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Local 2 Justice Plaza (Market St/Yerba Buena Lane) near 4th and Market St.
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Unite Here Local 2
|
12/1 SF Rally In Support of Striking Workers Against Marriott Hotels For A Rally & March
One Job Should be Enough!
Rally & March in Support of Striking Marriott Workers
Saturday, December 1st at 11:00 AM
Local 2 Justice Plaza (Market St/Yerba Buena Lane)
On October 4, nearly 2,500 workers walked off the job at seven Marriott hotels. Their strike has continued night and day since then as they fight to change the direction of service sector jobs in San Francisco. Unite Here will be in negotiations in SF this weekend. Let’s show Marriott that the Bay Area Labor Movement will stand with striking workers until #1job is enough.
Wear RED and bring your banners/signs.
For more information on the strike check out https://onejob.org/. OPEIU 29 AFL-CIO 11
SUPPORT OF STRIKING WORKERS AGAINST MARRIOTT HOTELS IN SF FOR A RALLY AND MARCH this Saturday, December 1st 11am at Local 2 Justice Plaza, Market Street/Yerba Buena Lane/3rd&4th St
For 57 days 2,500 workers in SF have been out on strike at the Marriott Hotels. We are partnering with the San Francisco and San Mateo Labor Councils for another day of action this Saturday, December 1st at 11am.
Let's show ALC supports the workers! Meet at 10:30am at the Powell Street BART Station exit on Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets.
Help get the word out! Share the flyer or for more information see attached:
Title: Rally & March in Support of Striking Solidarity Workers
Location: Local 2 Justice Plaza ~ Market Street between 3rd & 4th Streets
Description: Saturday, December 1st at 11:00 AM
Local 2 Justice Plaza (Market St/Yerba Buena Lane)
On October 4, nearly 2,500 workers walked off the job at seven Marriott hotels. Their strike has continued night and day since then as they fight to change the direction of service sector jobs in San Francisco. Unite Here will be in negotiations in SF this weekend. Let’s show Marriott that the Bay Area Labor Movement will stand with striking workers until #1job is enough.
Wear RED and bring your banners/signs.
Start Time: 11:00
Date: 2018-12-01
--
After 56 days on strike at the San Francisco Marriott Hotel and 7 other hotels in San Franciso, the workers on November 28, 2018, talked about how the strike has made them stronger and more united in the fight against the union-busting attacks by the Marriott Hotel Corporation which is the largest hotel company in the world. Many with children have to share the room with family members to survive and work additional jobs.
They were joined by teachers from throughout the bay area who talked about their students and the attack through privatization and charters to destroy public education.
The union Unite Here Local 2 represents the workers and there has been a national strike throughout the country at 8 cities. Many of these hotels have settled including in Oakland and San Jose.
The hotels on strike in San Francisco include:
Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)
Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)
San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)
San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)
St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)
W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)
Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)
Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)
Le Meridien (333 Battery)
For additional media:
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s
For more information:
http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/
To contribute funds to strikers and their families
https://www.gofundme.com/sf-labor-council-strike
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 30th, 2018 9:47 AM
https://onejob.org
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.