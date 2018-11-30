



One Job Should be Enough!



Rally & March in Support of Striking Marriott Workers



Saturday, December 1st at 11:00 AM

Local 2 Justice Plaza (Market St/Yerba Buena Lane)



On October 4, nearly 2,500 workers walked off the job at seven Marriott hotels. Their strike has continued night and day since then as they fight to change the direction of service sector jobs in San Francisco. Unite Here will be in negotiations in SF this weekend. Let’s show Marriott that the Bay Area Labor Movement will stand with striking workers until #1job is enough.



Wear RED and bring your banners/signs.



For more information on the strike check out





--



After 56 days on strike at the San Francisco Marriott Hotel and 7 other hotels in San Franciso, the workers on November 28, 2018, talked about how the strike has made them stronger and more united in the fight against the union-busting attacks by the Marriott Hotel Corporation which is the largest hotel company in the world. Many with children have to share the room with family members to survive and work additional jobs.



They were joined by teachers from throughout the bay area who talked about their students and the attack through privatization and charters to destroy public education.



The union Unite Here Local 2 represents the workers and there has been a national strike throughout the country at 8 cities. Many of these hotels have settled including in Oakland and San Jose.



The hotels on strike in San Francisco include:



Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)

Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)

San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)

San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)

St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)

W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)

Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)

Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)

Le Meridien (333 Battery)



For additional media:



SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers

https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA



Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s



For more information:

http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/



To contribute funds to strikers and their families

https://www.gofundme.com/sf-labor-council-strike



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

https://onejob.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 30th, 2018 9:47 AM