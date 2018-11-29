From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

CA PUC Protested Over PG&E Mass Destruction & Murders And Collusion "You Are A Murderer” by Labor Video Project

Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM Protests took place at the California Public Utility Commission at the complete failure to regulate PG&E along with other utilities. Speakers demanded the prosecution of PG&E executives and the take over of the utilities to make them under the control of the public.

original image (4032x3024)



Many speakers demanding that the utility is allowed to go bankrupt and take it over as a publicly run utility. Police took down banners and one participant was physically pushed by a staff member of the PUC according to a participant.



Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3z9VRqxOtE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68wXJWRNitU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6Uza3-EDRc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jnv9VvaCYbA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4HaGHqhK9o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSQY_uT9Nao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KASlGyCn9TY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5dlxQWaiIM



Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Protests erupted at the California PUC meeting on November 29, 2018 which was held after the massive fires in the state that have killed dozens of people. The PG&E and other utilities are supposed to be regulated by the Public Utilities Commission. It is run by an appointee of Governor Brown Picker who was charged at the meeting with being shill and pawn of the utility industry.Many speakers demanding that the utility is allowed to go bankrupt and take it over as a publicly run utility. Police took down banners and one participant was physically pushed by a staff member of the PUC according to a participant.Additional media:Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...

A banner demanded that there not be a bailout of PG&E and other privately owned utilities by the public through ratepayer increases. PUC chair Michael Picker who was chosen by Governor Brown to run the commission after the corruption by the previous chair Michael Peevy hs continued to be a shill and pawn of the utilities.

Participants wore masks to protect them from the toxins at the SF PUC.

The PUC which has been a rubber stamp to the utilities in California.

PUC chair Michael Picker who wants to bail out the utilities with ratepayer increases was worried about the speakers exposing his politics and collusion with the utilities.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the meeting to stop the protest and grabbed the signs of the public.