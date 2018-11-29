top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
CA PUC Protested Over PG&E Mass Destruction & Murders And Collusion "You Are A Murderer”
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
Protests took place at the California Public Utility Commission at the complete failure to regulate PG&E along with other utilities. Speakers demanded the prosecution of PG&E executives and the take over of the utilities to make them under the control of the public.
sm_puc_grabbing_banner_by_police.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protests erupted at the California PUC meeting on November 29, 2018 which was held after the massive fires in the state that have killed dozens of people. The PG&E and other utilities are supposed to be regulated by the Public Utilities Commission. It is run by an appointee of Governor Brown Picker who was charged at the meeting with being shill and pawn of the utility industry.

Many speakers demanding that the utility is allowed to go bankrupt and take it over as a publicly run utility. Police took down banners and one participant was physically pushed by a staff member of the PUC according to a participant.

Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3z9VRqxOtE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68wXJWRNitU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6Uza3-EDRc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jnv9VvaCYbA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4HaGHqhK9o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSQY_uT9Nao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KASlGyCn9TY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5dlxQWaiIM

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
§No Bailout By The Public
by Labor Video Project Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
sm_puc_no_bailout.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner demanded that there not be a bailout of PG&E and other privately owned utilities by the public through ratepayer increases. PUC chair Michael Picker who was chosen by Governor Brown to run the commission after the corruption by the previous chair Michael Peevy hs continued to be a shill and pawn of the utilities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
§A Participant With Mask
by Labor Video Project Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
sm_protester_with_mask.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants wore masks to protect them from the toxins at the SF PUC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
§Standing Up To PUC
by Labor Video Project Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
sm_puc_women_protester.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The PUC which has been a rubber stamp to the utilities in California.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
§Michael Picker Worried About The Public
by Labor Video Project Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
sm_picker_with_emblem.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
PUC chair Michael Picker who wants to bail out the utilities with ratepayer increases was worried about the speakers exposing his politics and collusion with the utilities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
§Cop Confronts Protester
by Labor Video Project Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 8:18 PM
sm_puc_protester_and_cop.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The California Highway Patrol was called to the meeting to stop the protest and grabbed the signs of the public.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39qpr5cbFZ...
Add Your Comments
