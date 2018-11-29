From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Central Coast Collecting Supplies and Organizing Caravan to the Border by Direct Action Monterey Network

Thursday Nov 29th, 2018

The Direct Action Monterey Network, in collaboration with other organizations in the region, will be collecting supplies and organizing a caravan to the border to support the refugees and immigrants who are attempting to apply for asylum.