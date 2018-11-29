From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Central Coast Collecting Supplies and Organizing Caravan to the Border
The Direct Action Monterey Network, in collaboration with other organizations in the region, will be collecting supplies and organizing a caravan to the border to support the refugees and immigrants who are attempting to apply for asylum.
If you would like to donate items or organize a drop off location for supplies, contact us at centralcoastdirectaction [at] gmail.com.
https://directactionmontereynetwork.wordpress.com/2018/11/30/central-coast-supplies-caravan-to-the-border/
