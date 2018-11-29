From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Really Really Free Market! No money/trades. Everything is Free!
|Date
|Saturday December 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz,
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|
Really Really Free Market! No money. No trades. Everything is free. Capitalism NO! But come to the Really Really Free Market to give away your old stuff and/or get new-to-you stuff. Don't be late and be sure to check in with the organizers when you get there.
***Note: Heavy rain cancels & postpones for a week.
