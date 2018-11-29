top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 12/ 2/2018
No Mas Lagrimas Dia De Accion....Stop the Tears - Day of Action
Date Sunday December 02
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Watsonville Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPajaro Valley Rapid Response
On November 25, 2018, U.S. Border Agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a group of immigrants crossing into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, including young children. These policies are cruel and unjustified, and must be loudly rejected. The people who were fired upon are fleeing dangerous conditions and have the human and legal right to seek asylum in the U.S.

Join Pajaro Valley Rapid Response (PVRR), Indivisible South County, and CAB for a peaceful rally at the Watsonville City Plaza Sunday, December 2, 10am-12pm


We will have poster board and markers available. Come early at 9:30am to make signs.

We must not sit idly by while our government perpetuates these human rights abuses!

***********
El 25 de noviembre, 2018, agentes de la patrulla fronteriza de EE.UU. lanzaron gas lacrimógeno y balas de goma a un grupo de migrantes, incluyendo niños, que cruzaban la frontera a San Diego de Tijuana, México. Estas acciones son crueles e injustas, y tienen que ser fuertemente rechazadas. Las víctimas de este incidente son personas que están huyendo condiciones peligrosas y tienen el derecho humano y legal de pedir asilo en los EE.UU.

Acompaña al grupo del Valle de Pajaro de Respuesta Rápida, Indivisible South County, y CAB en una reunión pacifica este domingo 2 de diciembre en la Plaza de Watsonville de 10am-12pm.

Tendremos cartelones y marcadores disponibles. Acompáñanos a las 9:30am para hacer anuncios/letreros.

¡No debemos quedarnos sin hacer nada mientras nuestro gobierno comete abusos contra los derechos humanos!
sm_stop_the_tears.jpg
original image (800x1033)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/9560957779...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 7:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 2165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code