Andrej Grubacic will engage Ziga Vodovnik in conversation about his book A Living Spirit of Revolt: The Infrapolitics of Anarchism.



“The great contribution of Žiga Vodovnik is that his writing rescues anarchism from its dogma, its rigidity, its isolation from the majority of the human race. He reveals the natural anarchism of our everyday lives, and in doing so, enlarges the possibilities for a truly human society, in which our imaginations, our compassion, can have full play.” —Howard Zinn, author of A People’s History of the United States, from the Introduction



“Like Marx’s old mole, the instinct for freedom keeps burrowing, and periodically breaks through to the light of day in novel and exciting forms. That is happening again right now in many parts of the world, often inspired by, and revitalizing, the anarchist tradition that is examined in Žiga Vodovnik’s book.”

—Noam Chomsky, MIT



Žiga Vodovnik, PhD, is an associate professor of political science at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. His teaching and research focus on contemporary political theories and praxes, social movements in the Americas, and the history of political ideas.



Andrej Grubačić is the author of Don't Mourn, Balkanize!: Essays After Yugoslavia and the preface to Noam Chomsky's Yugoslavia: Peace, War, and Dissolution



