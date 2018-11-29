On the 56th day of the Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strike on November 28, 2018 , Marriott Marquis workers talk about the lessons that they have learned in the strike. This is the first strike that these workers have been involved in. They say they have become strengthened as a result of the strike and are united to win a good contract. They were joined by teachers from Northern California who also discuss the privatization and attack on public education.

After 56 days on strike at the San Francisco Marriott Hotel and 7 other hotels in San Franciso, the workers on November 28, 2018, talked about how the strike has made them stronger and more united in the fight against the union-busting attacks by the Marriott Hotel Corporation which is the largest hotel company in the world. Many with children have to share the room with family members to survive and work additional jobs.They were joined by teachers from throughout the bay area who talked about their students and the attack through privatization and charters to destroy public education.The union Unite Here Local 2 represents the workers and there has been a national strike throughout the country at 8 cities. Many of these hotels have settled including in Oakland and San Jose.The hotels on strike in San Francisco include:Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)Le Meridien (333 Battery)