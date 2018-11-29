From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"We Are Getting Stronger" SF Unite Here Marriott Marquis Workers Joined By Teachers
On the 56th day of the Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strike on November 28, 2018 , Marriott Marquis workers talk about the lessons that they have learned in the strike. This is the first strike that these workers have been involved in. They say they have become strengthened as a result of the strike and are united to win a good contract. They were joined by teachers from Northern California who also discuss the privatization and attack on public education.
After 56 days on strike at the San Francisco Marriott Hotel and 7 other hotels in San Franciso, the workers on November 28, 2018, talked about how the strike has made them stronger and more united in the fight against the union-busting attacks by the Marriott Hotel Corporation which is the largest hotel company in the world. Many with children have to share the room with family members to survive and work additional jobs.
They were joined by teachers from throughout the bay area who talked about their students and the attack through privatization and charters to destroy public education.
The union Unite Here Local 2 represents the workers and there has been a national strike throughout the country at 8 cities. Many of these hotels have settled including in Oakland and San Jose.
The hotels on strike in San Francisco include:
Courtyard Marriott (299 2d Street, near baseball stadium)
Palace Hotel by Marriott (Market and New Montgomery)
San Francisco Marriott Marquis (4th and Mission Streets)
San Francisco Marriott Union Square (Sutter at Powell)
St. Regis Hotel (125 Third Street)
W San Francisco by Marriott (181 Third Street)
Westin St Francis at Union Square (Powell and Geary)
Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf (555 North Point)
Le Meridien (333 Battery)
For additional media:
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8
The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o
SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M
SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8
35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0
SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE
For more information:
http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/
To contribute funds to strikers and their families:
https://www.gofundme.com/sf-labor-council-strike
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Picket Lines Still Strong
The picket lines were joined by northern Californian teachers.
Marriott hotel bosses are using the "Green Choice" to downsize the room cleaners and speeding them up to clean up especially dirty rooms after not being cleaned for three days.
The Marriott Hotel Corporation bought the Starwood hotel chain making it the largest hotel company in the world and wants to increase attacks on workers conditions and benefits.
