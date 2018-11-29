

He will also discuss how political activists from Martin Luther King, Jr. to Gandhi led groups of people to engage in civil disobedience together in a coordinated way to create needed social change. Higgins says, "I was awakened to the social and climate justice crisis in a 2007 Joanna Macy workshop." He is a board member of the Unitarian Universalist Ministry for the Earth (UUMFE).



Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee.



For more info:



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Disability access available via ramp on Bonita



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html





