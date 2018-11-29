From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Can turning a valve get you arrested? Yes, it can-- if that valve is regulating the flow of oil through pipelines from the Canadian tar sands into the US. In five highly publicized acts of Non-Violent Civil Disobedience, Leonard Higgins and four other activists became the Valve Turners. They turned off those valves at the border to focus attention on the current climate crisis. He will be delivering an account of his experience in turning off the valve, waiting for arrest, going to trial and attempting to use the Necessity Defense. Higgins, a Unitarian Universalist, is the co-founder of the Corvallis Chapter of 350.org.
He will also discuss how political activists from Martin Luther King, Jr. to Gandhi led groups of people to engage in civil disobedience together in a coordinated way to create needed social change. Higgins says, "I was awakened to the social and climate justice crisis in a 2007 Joanna Macy workshop." He is a board member of the Unitarian Universalist Ministry for the Earth (UUMFE).
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee.
For more info: jfoleynyc [at] aol.com
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Disability access available via ramp on Bonita
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
