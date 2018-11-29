top
Climate Civil Disobedience: Is It Necessary?
Date Sunday December 16
Time 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJoanna Foley
Can turning a valve get you arrested? Yes, it can-- if that valve is regulating the flow of oil through pipelines from the Canadian tar sands into the US. In five highly publicized acts of Non-Violent Civil Disobedience, Leonard Higgins and four other activists became the Valve Turners. They turned off those valves at the border to focus attention on the current climate crisis.
Higgins will be delivering an account of his experience in turning off the valve, waiting for arrest, going to trial and attempting to use the Necessity Defense. Higgins, a Unitarian Universalist, is the co-founder of the Corvallis Chapter of 350.org.

For more info: jfoleynyc [at] aol.com

Free to the public.
Disability access available via ramp on Bonita
