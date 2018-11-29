From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Australia's First Nations prepare legal way forward for sovereign rights ghillar29 [at] gmail.com)

Thursday Nov 29th, 2018 7:29 AM by Ghillar, Michael Anderson

28th November 2018

To counter the disastrous effects Native Title is having on Australian First Nations communities, a gathering of First Nations from across Australia is to prepare a legal way forward in pursuit of their sovereign rights and control of their own affairs.



