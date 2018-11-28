From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Friday November 30
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|2969 Mission St. btwn 25th and 26th Sts.
|Class/Workshop
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|415-821-6171
Workshop to Build a Socialist Analysis of Current Events
The ideas of an age are the ideas of its ruling class. Every day the media spins a story, a story shaped by the profit motive and capitalist politics.
Friday's topic is the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine. What's really going? What is the New York Times not telling us?
Sit down with activists, students and workers and read between the headlines to apply working class and socialist analysis about the events happening right here and right now that are affecting our lives. Collectively, we will investigate and discuss the biggest media topics of the week, from a revolutionary perspective, not the one handed to us by the corporate media.
