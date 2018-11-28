From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Micki Callahan Has To Go! SF SEIU1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism
San Francisco SEIU 1021 African American workers and other SF public workers spoke out about the systemic racism, workplace bullying and privatization and outsourcing before a SF Board Of Supervisors Audit meeting on systemic racism in the City and County of SF. They also called for the removal of SF Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan.
San Francisco SEIU 1021 rank and file union leaders and other workers spoke out against the systemic racism by the City and County of San Francisco and demanded that SF Human Resources Director Micki Callahan be removed from her job by Mayor London Breed. Callahan at previous SF Board of Supervisor's meeting on September 19, 2018, had been charged by many African American city workers with being personally involved in racist discrimination and covering up massive workplace bullying and corruption in the city and county of San Francisco. They were joined by SF Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Rudy Gonzalez.
City workers also discussed the growing privatization and outsourcing of public jobs to non-union workers many making $14 or $15 an hour and working side by side with SF City workers doing the same work. They also said this threatens the public as well as threatening the health and safety of SF City workers.
City workers also discussed the growing privatization and outsourcing of public jobs to non-union workers many making $14 or $15 an hour and working side by side with SF City workers doing the same work. They also said this threatens the public as well as threatening the health and safety of SF City workers.
For additional media:
Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
For more information:
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/11-26-18Resolution-to-Stop-Racism-and-PrivatizationInSF..pdf
SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-14-18ResSptSEIU-1021-Member-Cheryl-Thornton..pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§CCSF Director Of Human Resources Micki Callahan Who Oversaw Racism
Micki Callahan, the SF City Human Resources Director according to many workers has been involved in racist discrimination practices, workplace bullying and the cover-up of corruption in the City and County of San Francisco. She is also organizing the full privatization and outsourcing of SF City services.
Over one hundred SF City African American city workers attended the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Audit committee on systemic racism. Managers were not questioned about any specific cases and also were not asked about how many millions of dollars have been spent for illegally discharging workers because of their race and for being whistleblowers.
