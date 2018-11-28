From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Micki Callahan Has To Go! SF SEIU1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Nov 28th, 2018 8:39 AM San Francisco SEIU 1021 African American workers and other SF public workers spoke out about the systemic racism, workplace bullying and privatization and outsourcing before a SF Board Of Supervisors Audit meeting on systemic racism in the City and County of SF. They also called for the removal of SF Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan.

original image (1617x1583)



City workers also discussed the growing privatization and outsourcing of public jobs to non-union workers many making $14 or $15 an hour and working side by side with SF City workers doing the same work. They also said this threatens the public as well as threatening the health and safety of SF City workers.



Production of Labor Video Project

Micki Callahan, the SF City Human Resources Director according to many workers has been involved in racist discrimination practices, workplace bullying and the cover-up of corruption in the City and County of San Francisco. She is also organizing the full privatization and outsourcing of SF City services.

Over one hundred SF City African American city workers attended the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Audit committee on systemic racism. Managers were not questioned about any specific cases and also were not asked about how many millions of dollars have been spent for illegally discharging workers because of their race and for being whistleblowers.