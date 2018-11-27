From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Refuse Fascism LA Members Witness War on Immigrants at the Border
On November 25th, members of Refuse Fascism LA traveled to San Ysidro, the town right next to the U.S /Mexico border, where they joined a protest in support of asylum seekers. Photos by Peter Switzer, except where noted.
Refuse Fascism LA attended a multi-group protest supporting migrants at the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, on Sunday starting at 9am. They reported that low flying US Marine helicopters circled the area the entire morning and were directly overhead the protest.
By 11:30am, over the fence on the Mexico side of the border, US militarization of the border took a huge leap when it opened fire with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters against innocent children, their mothers, and women and men who've migrated north to protect their families, from certain death or worse in their own countries of Central America. Refuse Fascism LA members immediately headed to the area where they heard the military had opened fire.
Hundreds of people were in the streets of San Ysidro soon after hearing that the caravan was under attack. They marched on the US side of the border in solidarity with the asylum seekers. Members of Refuse Fascism say they witnessed a war on immigrants. They heard the tear gas, saw the armored vehicles, and witnessed the US military with machine guns. Refuse Fascism calls for an end to the US war on immigrants.
