Protest on the Peninsula: Condemning Violence Against Asylum Seekers by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius

Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM

On November 25 asylum seekers including children and toddlers were attacked with tear gas. In Palo Alto, people responded immediately. Photos by Bob Ulius except where otherwise noted.

17 second video by R.R. Top photo by Karen Damian.

On Sunday, border officials attacked people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, including children and toddlers, with tear gas. This happened just after the Trump administration issued an order authorizing troops at the border to use deadly force against families.



On the San Francisco Peninsula, three groups came together to create an emergency response rally the next day. Together We Will Palo Alto/Mtn View chapter, the Raging Grannies Action League, and Indivisible SF Peninsula (CA-14).



A popular protest corner, the rally took place near the entrance to Stanford University. Palo Alto High School is directly across the street. The Raging Grannies engaged high school and college students in discussion. A student from Foothill Community College writing a paper on political activism for an anthropology class talked to two of the Grannies at some length. One of the Grannies told a high school student exactly what she thinks of President Trump.

