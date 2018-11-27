top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Protest on the Peninsula: Condemning Violence Against Asylum Seekers
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius
Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
On November 25 asylum seekers including children and toddlers were attacked with tear gas. In Palo Alto, people responded immediately. Photos by Bob Ulius except where otherwise noted.
17 second video by R.R. Top photo by Karen Damian.
sm_nov26bestsignmbwabillie__1_.jpg
original image (1763x1265)
On Sunday, border officials attacked people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, including children and toddlers, with tear gas. This happened just after the Trump administration issued an order authorizing troops at the border to use deadly force against families.

On the San Francisco Peninsula, three groups came together to create an emergency response rally the next day. Together We Will Palo Alto/Mtn View chapter, the Raging Grannies Action League, and Indivisible SF Peninsula (CA-14).

A popular protest corner, the rally took place near the entrance to Stanford University. Palo Alto High School is directly across the street. The Raging Grannies engaged high school and college students in discussion. A student from Foothill Community College writing a paper on political activism for an anthropology class talked to two of the Grannies at some length. One of the Grannies told a high school student exactly what she thinks of President Trump.
§tableau vivant
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_ulius11-26kdgsbillie.jpg
original image (667x1000)
photo: Bob Ulius
§Video: Trump is What?
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1.6mb)
Discussion with high school student who dropped by.
§Our immigrant ancestors
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_ulius11-26gailalone.jpg
original image (667x1000)
Grandmothers cared for infants, as they do today
photo: Bob Ulius
§Palo Alto H.S. across the way
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_uliusmbwapalycloseup.jpg
original image (667x1000)
photo: Bob Ulius
§Octogenarian Granny soon to be Nonagenarian
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_ulius11-26ruthc.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Photo by Bob Ulius
§GIF: Adjusting the baby
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_nov26rageanubounce.jpg
original image (480x640)
photo by RR
§Together We Will, Raging Grannies, Indivisible all represented here
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_nov26skyfball__2_.jpg
original image (1560x1504)
photo by RR
§GIF: Decorating with LED string lights
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_nov26puttingonstring__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
photo by RR
§Ready to Rage
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_nov26cropthisblog__1_.jpg
original image (1823x1367)
photo by someone standing nearby
§photo by Bob Ulius
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_ulius11-26allminusbillie.jpg
original image (1000x667)
§Foothill College student
by Text: R.R. Photos: Bob Ulius Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:58 AM
sm_nov26foothillstudents__1_.jpg
original image (1622x1216)
collecting info for a report from two Raging Grannies
photo by RR
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
