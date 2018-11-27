From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Next Steps for Caravan Support Gathering
|Sunday December 02
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|816 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Meeting
|Cosecha Santa Cruz
Come be involved in planning what's next!
Venga a planificar que es lo que sigue!
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 27th, 2018 1:13 AM
