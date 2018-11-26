From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|River Health Day along the San Lorenzo River
|Saturday December 08
|9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
|This event will take place on the east bank of the San Lorenzo River upstream of the Broadway Avenue Bridge. We will meet at the Santa Cruz Riverwalk adjacent to Mimi De Marta Dog Park on 119 Broadway Santa Cruz. We highly recommend walking or biking to the event as there is limited parking in the area.
|Other
|Alev Bilginsoy
|abilginsoy [at] coastal-watershed.org
|8314649200
Make a difference in the lower San Lorenzo River ecosystem by volunteering with a Coastal Watershed Council’s River Health Day. During the December River Health Day, we will be planting native plants along the banks of the San Lorenzo River to improve biodiversity and habitat complexity in the river ecosystem.
Gloves, tools and refreshments will be provided. We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening clothes, including long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Bring sun protection and a reusable water bottle. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Call (831) 464 9200 with any questions before the event.
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/river-...
