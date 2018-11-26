From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Stand Against Border Actions!
|Monday November 26
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Embarcadero Rd & El Camino Real
Palo Alto, California 94305
|Protest
|Together We Will (Palo Alto/Mtn View Branch)
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
State of Emergency at the US border!!
Migrants are under attack by the Border Patrol!!
Children and women are getting bombed with tear gas!!
Street theater and more at this busy intersection near entrance to Stanford University.
