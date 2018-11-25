top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers
Macron Go Away! Thousands Face Gas Attacks In Their Protest Macron's Government In Paris
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 8:59 PM
Thousands of people from throughout France attended a rally in Paris against the Macron's fuel tax and increasing poverty of people in France.
sm_img_5400.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of thousands of people from throughout France on September 24, 2018 protested the Macron government which has imposed fuel and other taxes on the people while real income is going down. In Paris, the protesters were met with massive amounts of tear gas and police repression with over 140 arrests. The government mobilized thousands of police to prevent protesters at Champs-Élysées French police forced protesters from the populist “Yellow Jackets” away from the Élysée Palace. Participants also talked about Marcron and the government's role in pushing privatization and creating an increasing number of poor. French unions did not participate in this mass popular protest which the government claimed was supported by racist and rightwing parties in France.
French Musicians Protest Trump
https://youtu.be/lNtkeHyFJd0
STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI
§March Against Macron In Paris
by Labor Video Project Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 8:59 PM
sm_img_5431.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Marchers demanded that Macron leave office.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI
§Tear Gas Was Used on Protesters
by Labor Video Project Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 8:59 PM
sm_img_5703.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The police used a massive amount of tear gas on the protesters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI
§Fires In The Streets
by Labor Video Project Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 8:59 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (49.3mb)
Trash plastic receptacles were set on fire in the streets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI
§The Streets Were Blocked Off By Thousands of Police
by Labor Video Project Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 8:59 PM
sm_img_5499.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The streets were blocked off to prevent protesters from reaching the Champs-Élysées palace.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1600.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code