L.A. County sheriff's sex-crimes detective Neil Kimball charged with raping, tying up girl
by Doha Madani, NBC News
Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 7:31 PM
Los Angeles sheriff's deputy in special victims unit, Neil David Kimball, charged with alleged rape of teenager while on duty.
sm_neil-kimball-los-angeles-sheriffs-department.jpg
original image (720x720)
L.A. County sheriff's sex-crimes detective Neil David Kimball charged with raping, tying up girl in case he was investigating

Sheriff's Deputy Neil Kimball has been placed on leave with pay by the department. His bail has been set a $2 million.

Nov. 21, 2018 / 3:08 PM ET /
Updated Nov. 21, 2018 / 4:53 PM ET
By Doha Madani

A sex crimes investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is facing felony charges for the alleged rape of a minor while he was on duty.

Prosecutors claim that sometime between October and December of 2017, Sheriff's Deputy Neil Kimball raped a 14-year-old girl while she was tied or bound then intimidated a witness.

The rape allegedly occurred during his time in the department's Special Victim's Bureau, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials did not release any information on the victim or what Kimball was investigating.

Kimball, 45, was arrested Friday and charged Tuesday on felony counts of rape by force and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from testifying, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An internal investigation revealed the crime occurred in Ventura County and their District Attorney will be handling Kimball's case.

FULL ARTICLE:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna939056
§Criminal Charges Against Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Neil Kimball
by Ventura County DA's Office
Sunday Nov 25th, 2018 7:41 PM
neil-kimball-ventura-county.pdf_600_.jpg

Statement from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Criminal Charges Against Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Neil Kimball

Ventura, California - District Attorney Greg D. Totten announced today that on November 20, 2018, felony charges were accepted against Neil D. Kimball (DOB 6/13/73), of Agoura Hills.

https://www.vcdistrictattorney.com/wp-cont...
