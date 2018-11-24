From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Delta Council Staff Finds CA WaterFix Inconsistent with Delta Plan, Chair Urges Withdrawal by Dan Bacher

Saturday Nov 24th, 2018 1:48 PM

Since the Delta Stewardship Council must find that WaterFix is consistent with the Delta Plan before DWR can begin construction of WaterFix facilities, “It now appears that there is almost no chance that Delta tunnels will be approved and begin construction before Governor Brown leaves office in January 2019," according to Chris Shutes of the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA).