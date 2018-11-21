From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Interior and Commerce Secretaries sign agreement to expedite Big Ag water deliveries by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Nov 21st, 2018 8:25 PM

The Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA) blasted the agreement as a move by Deputy Interior Director David Bernhardt to “seize and consolidate control of northern CA water needed by salmon for use of his former clients in the western San Joaquin Valley to grow nut crops for export to China