Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Forum: Conservatorship, SB1045, Involuntary Treatment, Civil Liberties
Date Friday November 30
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
F Main Library, 100 Larkin St, Koret Auditorium Lower Level

Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Forum: Conservatorship, SB1045, Involuntary Treatment, Civil Liberties
Friday, November 30, 2-4 PM
SF Main Library, 100 Larkin St, Koret Auditorium Lower Level

SB 1045 is a State law allowing SF, LA, and San Diego expand conservatorship law to include substance abuse and to expand the criteria for losing one’s civil liberties through conservatorships. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is now considering implementation of this new program.

Come learn about how conservatorships now work and how this bill would change the laws, and share your opinions on the proposed change.

Planned by the Voluntary Services First Coalition. We are pushing for voluntary housing, mental health services, and drug abuse treatment, before expansion of involuntary treatment. We want people to get the help they need and not just be pushed out of sight to further gentrify the city. Led by Senior & Disability Action, SF Mental Health Association, Coalition on Homelessness, and others.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 21st, 2018 6:26 PM
