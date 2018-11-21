From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Hearing to End Workplace Discrimination in City and County of SF
|Date
|Tuesday November 27
|Time
|12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Location Details
|
San Francisco City Hall
McAllister and Polk St Entrance
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|SF Board Of Supervisors
|
SF 1/27 Public Hearing to End Workplace Discrimination In City and County of SF
Location: SF City Hall
Description: Public Hearing to End Workplace Discrimination in the City & County of San Francisco. Press conference at 12:30 PM at City Hall. The hearing will be a part of the Board of Supervisors meetings which begins at 2 PM. For more information and to spread the word, download this FLIER.
Start Time: 12:30
Date: 2018-11-27
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/11-27-18EndWorkplaceDiscriminationHearingFlier.pdf
Sign The Petition; It’sTime: For Micki To Go! Are Callahan’s Tenure and Lawsuit Costs Just a Coincidence?
https://www.change.org/p/cheryl-thornton-it-stime-formickitogo-are-callahan-s-tenure-and-lawsuit-costs-just-a-coincidence
Dear Mayor London Breed,
On September 19, 2018 of this year with your support, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors held an audit hearing on the issue of racial discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco. Dozens of African Americans and other workers testified that they had been bullied, harassed and illegally discriminated against over decades in San Francisco. Many of these workers are still fighting to get their jobs back and the City and County has spend over $70 million dollars on settlements to workers, their lawyers the lawyers employed by the City and County for illegal discrimination cases.
There will be a follow-up hearing on November 27, 2018. What these many cases showed is that there is a pattern of racial discrimination and even physical violence against African American workers and other workers by managers and that top City managers including Human Rights Director Micki Callahan have participated in this discrimination. Callahan in fact was cited personally by many workers for supporting the illegal actions against them and participating in a systemic pattern of racial discrimination.
The Human Resources Director also admitted that there was discriminatory actions including terminations and failure to make probation against African SF City workers by managers far more than their numbers in the workforce. This continues in the City and County of San Francisco.
Additionally, when managers as well as all city workers clearly and seriously violate human and civil rights under City, State and Federal rules and regulations they must be held accountable. Failure to hold such workers and managers accountable means that the City is accepting such conduct and indeed supporting such conduct and many of the managers and executives who engaged in illegal actions against City workers including corruption were not only not held accountable but were actually promoted by Micki Callahan. This is unacceptable and cannot continue. Everyone is equal under the law and the failure to hold these officials accountable needs to end.
We believe that the City must act now to remove Human Resources Director Micki Callahan immediately. This will provide an important message to all managers of the City and County of San Francisco that these actions are unacceptable and top officials will be held accountable for such actions.
We urge to act on this so these issues can be addressed forthwith.
Sincerely,
United Public Workers For Action
original image (1275x1650)
