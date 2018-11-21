top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/19/2019
Santa Cruz Women's March: Truth to Power
Date Saturday January 19
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Downtown, Santa Cruz
1126 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Women's March
Santa Cruz Women's March 2019 March and Rally, Save the Date 1/19/19, more details coming soon.

SCWM is a 100% volunteer run organization, we do not get any funding from Women's March National (DC Chapter) and we rely solely on donations from our community to help us cover the costs associated with a march and to ensure it is safe and accessible to everyone in our community. Please help us by making donations to: http://sccwomensmarch.org/ or
Santa Cruz Women's March Organization
850 Front Street #401
Santa Cruz, CA 95061
Any amount helps!

Thank You and In Solidarity,

Santa Cruz Women's March
sm_santa_cruz_womens_march_truth_to_power_2019.jpg
original image (1200x628)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1645316977...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 21st, 2018 11:43 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1520.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code