|Santa Cruz Women's March: Truth to Power
|Saturday January 19
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Downtown, Santa Cruz
1126 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Protest
|Santa Cruz Women's March
Santa Cruz Women's March 2019 March and Rally, Save the Date 1/19/19, more details coming soon.
SCWM is a 100% volunteer run organization, we do not get any funding from Women's March National (DC Chapter) and we rely solely on donations from our community to help us cover the costs associated with a march and to ensure it is safe and accessible to everyone in our community. Please help us by making donations to: http://sccwomensmarch.org/ or
Santa Cruz Women's March Organization
850 Front Street #401
Santa Cruz, CA 95061
Any amount helps!
Thank You and In Solidarity,
Santa Cruz Women's March
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1645316977...
