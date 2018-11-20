From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

West Coast crab fishermen sue fossil fuel industry over losses caused by climate change by Dan Bacher

Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 9:45 PM

“Americans are well aware of the damaging and sometimes catastrophic effects of climate change,” said Noah Oppenheim, PCFFA's executive director, in a press release. “For crab fishermen, that means significant portions of the Dungeness crab fishery have been closed repeatedly since 2015, including parts along the coast this year.” Photo of Noah Oppenheim by Dan Bacher.