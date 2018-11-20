From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Trans Day of Remembrance in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 8:07 PM

To celebrate the Trans Day of Remembrance, around fifty people came out to the corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno. There was a murder of a trans person in Fresno in the preceding year. The protest was organized by Trans-E-Motion.