Related Categories: Central Valley | LGBTI / Queer
Trans Day of Remembrance in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 8:07 PM
To celebrate the Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20, around fifty people came out to the corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno.
sm_nd5_4269.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
To celebrate the Trans Day of Remembrance, around fifty people came out to the corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno. There was a murder of a trans person in Fresno in the preceding year. The protest was organized by Trans-E-Motion.
§"Trans rights are human rights."
by Peter Maiden Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 8:07 PM
sm_nd5_4222.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
§Ramona from Fresno.
by Peter Maiden Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 8:07 PM
sm_nd5_4185.jpg
original image (3712x5568)
§Zoyer Zyndel, the chair of Trans-E-Motion.
by Peter Maiden Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 8:07 PM
sm_nd5_4133.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
