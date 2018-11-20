From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | LGBTI / Queer
Trans Day of Remembrance in Fresno
To celebrate the Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20, around fifty people came out to the corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno.
To celebrate the Trans Day of Remembrance, around fifty people came out to the corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno. There was a murder of a trans person in Fresno in the preceding year. The protest was organized by Trans-E-Motion.
§"Trans rights are human rights."
original image (3712x5568)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network