top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense
Continued Occupation Shuts Down SPI Clearcut Logging Operation
by KP
Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 12:35 PM
At least a dozen Humboldt County forest defenders hiked in to a Sierra Pacific Industries logging operation in the Mattole area, occupying the site, sending the log trucks coming in back out of the forest, effectively shutting it down. The activists were at the same area where a treesitter has been up since last week.
sm__img_og.jpg
original image (800x600)
After putting up a tree-sit 100’ high in an active Sierra Pacific Industries‘ (SPI) logging plan last Thursday, about a dozen forest defenders were on the ground in the plan this morning, resulting in the shutting down of the logging activity. The timber harvest plan (THP) is in the Rainbow Ridge area in the Mattole River watershed in Humboldt County, site of a long-running, multi-pronged campaign to preserve the legacy forests there under Humboldt Redwood Co. (HRC) ownership. Nearby HRC land is the SPI plan, near Taylor Peak on the North Fork of the Mattole River, and is the “Pig Mat THP”, according to CalFire. Logging trucks on site, attempting to move huge Douglas Fir and Tanoak logs, have left the forest area, about 17 miles in from county roads, and have not returned.

The tree sit, plus a group of activists, and several surrounding old growth trees remain.
This action follows on the heels of the raising of the tree-sit last week, in efforts to protect this area from clearcut logging and the cutting of old growth in the Mattole River watershed. SPI, the largest private landowner in California, is the most prolific clearcutter. A report on the tree-sit, with further background, can be found in the previous IndyBay story at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/11/18/18819249.php.

https://www.facebook.com/Save-the-Mattoles...
§
by KP Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 12:35 PM
sm__img_stand_off.jpg
original image (800x600)
photos courtesy Mattole Forest Defenders
https://www.facebook.com/Save-the-Mattoles...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1520.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code