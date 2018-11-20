From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Continued Occupation Shuts Down SPI Clearcut Logging Operation by KP

Tuesday Nov 20th, 2018 12:35 PM

At least a dozen Humboldt County forest defenders hiked in to a Sierra Pacific Industries logging operation in the Mattole area, occupying the site, sending the log trucks coming in back out of the forest, effectively shutting it down. The activists were at the same area where a treesitter has been up since last week.