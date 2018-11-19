top
View other events for the week of 11/22/2018
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Date Thursday November 22
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Veterans Memorial Building
Front Street (Next to Downtown Post Office)
Santa cruz, CA
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorFriends of Thanksgiving
Emailvetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
Phone831-466-6078
ALL ARE WELCOME!!

Thursday, November 22, Noon - 3 PM
THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNER
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz
Free to attend / Live Entertainment / Donations Appreciated


The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of homelessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For 30 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided a hot, delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. This year, the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving are preparing to once again host the Veterans Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Vets Hall. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity for the less fortunate. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes & gravy, salad, vegetarian options & pie.

DONATIONS can be made on line at:

https://www.gofundme.com/veterans-community-thanksgiving-din?member=855278&fbclid=IwAR20Qcr02TXb8NwVcEaD7x5QyLFqw-WooFJSkusaIpGsm61ngSfoVHd5OKg

Or send checks made out to: VFW Mail to: VFW
P.O. Box 672
Santa Cruz, CA 95061

SPONSORS: Veterans For Peace, George Mizo Chapter 11; VFW Bill Motto Post 5888; Friends of Thanksgiving; People United for Peace; United Methodist Churches of Santa Cruz and YOU!

Happy Holidays and Thank You from the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving!
Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342


43060771_2182652335102756_214887087948693504_n.jpg
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 19th, 2018 4:57 PM
