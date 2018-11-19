



Thursday, November 22, Noon - 3 PM

THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNER

Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

846 Front Street, Santa Cruz

Free to attend / Live Entertainment / Donations Appreciated





The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of homelessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For 30 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided a hot, delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. This year, the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving are preparing to once again host the Veterans Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Vets Hall. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity for the less fortunate. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes & gravy, salad, vegetarian options & pie.



DONATIONS can be made on line at:



https://www.gofundme.com/veterans-community-thanksgiving-din?member=855278&fbclid=IwAR20Qcr02TXb8NwVcEaD7x5QyLFqw-WooFJSkusaIpGsm61ngSfoVHd5OKg



Or send checks made out to: VFW Mail to: VFW

P.O. Box 672

Santa Cruz, CA 95061



SPONSORS: Veterans For Peace, George Mizo Chapter 11; VFW Bill Motto Post 5888; Friends of Thanksgiving; People United for Peace; United Methodist Churches of Santa Cruz and YOU!



Happy Holidays and Thank You from the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving!

Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342





ALL ARE WELCOME!!Thursday, November 22, Noon - 3 PMTHANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNERSanta Cruz Veterans Memorial Building846 Front Street, Santa CruzFree to attend / Live Entertainment / Donations AppreciatedThe holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of homelessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For 30 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided a hot, delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. This year, the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving are preparing to once again host the Veterans Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Vets Hall. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity for the less fortunate. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes & gravy, salad, vegetarian options & pie.DONATIONS can be made on line at:Or send checks made out to: VFW Mail to: VFWP.O. Box 672Santa Cruz, CA 95061SPONSORS: Veterans For Peace, George Mizo Chapter 11; VFW Bill Motto Post 5888; Friends of Thanksgiving; People United for Peace; United Methodist Churches of Santa Cruz and YOU!Happy Holidays and Thank You from the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving!Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 19th, 2018 4:57 PM