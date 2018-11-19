From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | Anti-War
Somalians Rally In Paris To Protest Genocide Of Their Families and Communities In Somalia
Over two hundred Somalians protested in Paris, France on November 17 2018 against the continuing genocide against their family and communities. The US, France and NATO helped lead to this crisis by the bombing and destruction of Libya in 2011.
original image (4032x3024)
Over 200 Somalians in Paris protested genocide against their people and the Arabization of their country by jihadists and the Saudi, U.A.E. and other reactionary theocratic family regimes in the Middle East. These regimes are kept in power by he United States while they intervene in Africa against the non-Arab communities. Somalian human rights activist Gaffar mohammud Saeneenalso talked about the effect of the US/French and NATO attack on Libya in which led to the collapse of the country and the transfer of large numbers of weapons to many countries in Africa including Somalia.
This interview was done on November 17, 2018 at the Place de la République in Paris.
Additional media:
http://inthesetimes.com/article/genocide_in_sudan/
https://www.hmh.org/la_Genocide_Darfur.shtml
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/12/sudan-siding-with-saudi-arabia-long-term-ally-iran
https://www.newsghana.com.gh/us-imperialism-and-role-of-israel-saudi-arabia-in-africa/
https://agsiw.org/the-yemeni-factor-in-the-saudi-arabia-sudan-realignment/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
This interview was done on November 17, 2018 at the Place de la République in Paris.
Additional media:
http://inthesetimes.com/article/genocide_in_sudan/
https://www.hmh.org/la_Genocide_Darfur.shtml
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/12/sudan-siding-with-saudi-arabia-long-term-ally-iran
https://www.newsghana.com.gh/us-imperialism-and-role-of-israel-saudi-arabia-in-africa/
https://agsiw.org/the-yemeni-factor-in-the-saudi-arabia-sudan-realignment/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Somalians rally in Paris To Protest Genocide
original image (3412x1920)
Hundreds of Somalians rallied in Paris to protest the continued genocide by the government against their families and communities. They said the US/France and NATO had contributed to this genocide by the destruction of Libya.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network