Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Dead Man Pulled From Culvert at Plymouth and Highway 17
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sunday Nov 18th, 2018 9:06 AM
On Saturday morning, I saw several police officers and a deputy examine what appeared to be a dead body behind a yellow "crime scene" tape at the edge of a culvert adjoining Highway 17 near the Plymouth/Highway 17 stoplight.
sm_homeless_death_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (720x960)
My friend Gloria Rovay took several pictures of the body from a distance which she posted on her facebook page. See https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215823944648208&set=a.1223021092317&type=3&theater and https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215823286591757&set=a.1223021092317&type=3&theater .

Jim, a nearby homeless man, said he'd been watching the body retrieval operation for an hour. He said he'd seen the law enforcement people raise the body from the culvert covered with a yellow tarp. He also said that Coroner/Sheriff Jim Hart had been present.

I notice there was no mention of this in the Sunday Sentinel nor in their on-line addition, even in the "police log" section dated 2 p.m. November 17.

Considering the cold weather of the last few days, it's quite possible the man died from hypothermia. The closure of the River St. campground as well as all the parks aggravates the situation for those outside.

I encourage those providing blankets, bedding, water, and other supplies to take them directly to homeless encampments such as the one between Ross and Hiway 1 or to the Food Not Bombs meals 4-6 PM Saturdays and Sundays near the main post office. Another good option is to offer the donations to Brent Adams Storage program at 150 Felker St. Suite H.
Dead Man Pulled From Culvert at Plymouth and Highway 17
by Photo Sunday Nov 18th, 2018 10:09 AM
sm_death_of_a_homeless_man_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (720x960)
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215823295911990&set=a.1223021092317&type=3&theater
Dead Man Pulled From Culvert at Plymouth and Highway 17
by Photo Sunday Nov 18th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_dead_homeless_man_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (720x960)
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10215823286591757&set=a.1223021092317&type=3&theater
How many more homeless will die this winter?Gloria J Rovay (repost)Sunday Nov 18th, 2018 1:29 PM
Plymouth Street Culvert in Santa Cruz, CaliforniaNo Comfort OutSunday Nov 18th, 2018 11:27 AM
