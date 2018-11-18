From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Dead Man Pulled From Culvert at Plymouth and Highway 17 rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Sunday Nov 18th, 2018 9:06 AM by Robert Norse

On Saturday morning, I saw several police officers and a deputy examine what appeared to be a dead body behind a yellow "crime scene" tape at the edge of a culvert adjoining Highway 17 near the Plymouth/Highway 17 stoplight.