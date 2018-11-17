Join us at this 19th year gathering at our ancient ceremonial and the largest funerary site of the Ohlone people of the East Bay. This is a family friendly event, we will be handing out information and educating the public about this sacred site. Bring cookies or snacks to share and a good attitude. We will have prayers and songs offered and updates on current work and issues in our communities.



