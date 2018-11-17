top
19th Annual Emeryville Shellmound Prayer Gathering
Date Friday November 23
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Emeryville Shellmound
Shellmound St and Ohlone Way
Emeryville
Organizer/AuthorSave the West Berkeley Shellmound
Join us at this 19th year gathering at our ancient ceremonial and the largest funerary site of the Ohlone people of the East Bay. This is a family friendly event, we will be handing out information and educating the public about this sacred site. Bring cookies or snacks to share and a good attitude. We will have prayers and songs offered and updates on current work and issues in our communities.
