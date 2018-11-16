top
Defend the Rent Freeze
Date Tuesday November 27
Time 2:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
City Hall: 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorYES on M: SC for Rent Control
TIME TBD. SAVE THE DATE

Hello all. Coming to terms with Measure M not passing, we need all hands on deck for the Nov 27th city council meeting! Renters are worried about what will happen when the temporary rent freeze is lifted on December 11. People could face evictions and skyrocketing rent increases. It's our duty to turn out and continue protecting renters in this town until something can be done to create permanent protections! The new council will be taking action starting in January, but between then will be enough time for renters to be displaced. We need to give the new council a chance to help address this crisis.

The city council will have its first reading on the exorbitant rent increase ordinance, which as we know still allows for massive rent raises with little penalties. This ordinance will do LITTLE TO NOTHING for renters. But we do know that the rent freeze has had enormous benefits for many renters in this community.

Please share this event with your friends and neighbors, show up, and speak out for an extension of the rent freeze. We did it before, we can do it again!
