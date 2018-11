First of all — Thank you! Words will never accurately convey how grateful I am for all of your support, time, energy, and passion.

It’s now been over a week since the election, and ballots are still being counted. But we have already met and surpassed some major milestones.As of the vote count on November 16, we have received 37,605 first place votes. This is more first place votes than Jean Quan received in her successful bid for Mayor in 2010 and more than Libby Schaaf received in 2014.In just a few short months, we built a citywide movement of Oaklanders who understand what we are demanding: to house our unhoused, to create truly affordable housing, to clean and fix all of our streets, to provide public safety focused on prevention and not just incarceration, to improve education, and to create ONE Oakland. This isn’t radical, but completely rational.Our work is far from over. We didn’t just build a campaign — we built a movement! Please put a hold on, location TBD, for our next People’s Assembly where we will begin the work of creating A People’s Bill of Rights for Oakland and collectively chart a course for how we move forward.All of my love,CatPS: A federal judge just issued a restraining order against the city to stop them from tearing down the Housing and Dignity Village, a homeless encampment primarily for women and children on a vacant city-owned lot. Without providing adequate shelter, these efforts to remove homeless encampments are clear violations of the 8th Amendment. This restarting order and the federal law suit could be a game changer for how cities treat their unhoused community members.P.P.S. My work with Justice Teams Network is in full swing. We're launching a statewide campaign: "Ending Secret Protections for Law Enforcement".Check out my recent Op-Ed " This Law Helps Police Get Away with Murder. Let's End It ."Watch JTN's incredible video featuring and impacted families " When Cops Kill: Barriers To Accountability ."