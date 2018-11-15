The full text of the petition reads as follows:Closing Campus due to PoorAir Quality-UC Santa CruzProblemCurrently, due to the wildfire in the area, we as Santa Cruz students are experiencing extremely poor air quality while still attending classes, walking 10k steps a day to lecture halls. While we are forced to expose ourselves to this environment, UC Davis has already closed their campus. Both campuses have similar air quality index as AirNow shows but are treated differently. Action from the school officials is needed now!SolutionClosing the campus and canceling all classes starting from Thursday, until the air quality recovers.Comments left by individuals who signed the petition:"Multiple fires have polluted the air, and Santa Cruz is a very spread out campus forcing students to walk around outside.""I can’t run on campus without feeling nauseated""I got sick because of the air pollution.""Suffering from the air pollution every moment!""Throat burning""The air sucks.""I’m buying gas mask on eBay"Sign the petition here: