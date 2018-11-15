From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC Students Initiate Petition to Close Campus Due to Poor Air Quality
Students at the University of California, Santa Cruz have initiated a petition calling for the closure of campus due to poor air quality from the California wildfires. Over 700 individuals have signed the electronic petition so far. One individual commented on the website that they felt like they were "back in Beijing". Another wrote: "I don't want lung cancer". Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/uc-santa-cruz-administration-closing-campus-due-to-poorair-quality-uc-santa-cruz
The full text of the petition reads as follows:
Closing Campus due to PoorAir Quality-UC Santa Cruz
Problem
Currently, due to the wildfire in the area, we as Santa Cruz students are experiencing extremely poor air quality while still attending classes, walking 10k steps a day to lecture halls. While we are forced to expose ourselves to this environment, UC Davis has already closed their campus. Both campuses have similar air quality index as AirNow shows but are treated differently. Action from the school officials is needed now!
Solution
Closing the campus and canceling all classes starting from Thursday, until the air quality recovers.
Comments left by individuals who signed the petition:
"Multiple fires have polluted the air, and Santa Cruz is a very spread out campus forcing students to walk around outside."
"I can’t run on campus without feeling nauseated"
"I got sick because of the air pollution."
"Suffering from the air pollution every moment!"
"Throat burning"
"The air sucks."
"I’m buying gas mask on eBay"
Sign the petition here:
https://www.change.org/p/uc-santa-cruz-administration-closing-campus-due-to-poorair-quality-uc-santa-cruz
