top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
In SF, Activists Along the Political Spectrum Protest Trump's Firing of Sessions
by RR/photos by Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel
Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
On November 8 in hundreds of cities and towns across the nation, an estimated 100,000 Americans took to the streets to defend Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump's collusion with Russia in influencing the 2016 presidential race. In San Francisco a large crowd, from loyal Democratic Party members to participants from groups from the far left, gathered in Civic Center Plaza to be part of the national call to action. Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Terry Scussel.
sm_addterrycrowd.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Last week, protesters gathered in Civic Center Plaza to demand that the investigation into Trump's Russia connections in the 2016 election proceed without interference. They stressed that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker must immediately recuse himself from overseeing the investigation as he has conflicts of interest.

Indivisible San Francisco, which largely has loyalties to the Democratic party, took a main organizing role. Democratic Party political strategist Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi, spoke from the stage and enjoyed street theater showing a cry baby Trump ready to be swatted by a paddle labelled "Pelosi". Far left on the political spectrum, Refuse Fascism had a prominent presence with banners and signs.

The protests were organized by NobodyIsAboveTheLaw.org, a collaborative effort of dozens of organizations that came together to safeguard the investigation of political interference by the Trump Administration in the 2016 election. Participating organizations included the Truman National Security Project, MoveOn Civic Action, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, March for Truth, Common Cause, and Indivisible, amongst others.
§Cry Baby
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitcrybaby.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Christine Pelosi with paddle. photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§young woman with traitor sign
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_addrachelcutegirl.jpg
original image (2337x2164)
photo by Rachel Podlshevsky
§pleased that she is protesting!
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitnicehair.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§Glowing Building
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitglowingbldg.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§Giant Chicken
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitgiantchicken.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§Not my King
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitnotmyking.jpg
original image (2384x1797)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§Impeach this Idiot!
by RR/photo by Terry Scussel Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_addterryjimnjail.jpg
original image (2769x2700)
photo by Terry Scussel
§street theater
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitstreettheater.jpg
original image (2852x2361)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§painting
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_sfwhitpainting.jpg
original image (2016x3020)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§photo of stage
by RR/photo by Terry Scussel Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_terrykoku.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photo by Terry Scussel
§Far Left and Democratic Party side by side
by RR/photo by Rachel Podlishevsky Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_rachelguypelosi.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§last photo
by RR/photo by Terry Scussel Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM
sm_terryaddlargebanner.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
photo by: Terry Scussel
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1350.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code