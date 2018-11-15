From the Open-Publishing Calendar

In SF, Activists Along the Political Spectrum Protest Trump's Firing of Sessions by RR/photos by Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel

Thursday Nov 15th, 2018 1:36 AM

On November 8 in hundreds of cities and towns across the nation, an estimated 100,000 Americans took to the streets to defend Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump's collusion with Russia in influencing the 2016 presidential race. In San Francisco a large crowd, from loyal Democratic Party members to participants from groups from the far left, gathered in Civic Center Plaza to be part of the national call to action. Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Terry Scussel.

Last week, protesters gathered in Civic Center Plaza to demand that the investigation into Trump's Russia connections in the 2016 election proceed without interference. They stressed that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker must immediately recuse himself from overseeing the investigation as he has conflicts of interest.



Indivisible San Francisco, which largely has loyalties to the Democratic party, took a main organizing role. Democratic Party political strategist Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi, spoke from the stage and enjoyed street theater showing a cry baby Trump ready to be swatted by a paddle labelled "Pelosi". Far left on the political spectrum, Refuse Fascism had a prominent presence with banners and signs.



The protests were organized by NobodyIsAboveTheLaw.org, a collaborative effort of dozens of organizations that came together to safeguard the investigation of political interference by the Trump Administration in the 2016 election. Participating organizations included the Truman National Security Project, MoveOn Civic Action, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, March for Truth, Common Cause, and Indivisible, amongst others.