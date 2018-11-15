From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"The Cleaners" An Interview With Film Directors Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck
WorkWeek interviews film makers Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck about their film "The Cleaners" who are hired to do the censoring on Facebook.
"The Cleaners” film looks at the role of the Facebook workers who are tasked with sanitizing Facebook of content that they deem unacceptable. Directors Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck were interviewed about the reasons that they did this film and what they discovered about the workers mostly in the Philippines who have been hired to do the censoring. They report that these workers have not been trained by the company for this work and many support PTS and have mental health problems for watching violent and psychologically toxic videos. It also looks at how this social media platform is also being used to censor criticism of governments that Facebook does not want to offend for commercial or political reasons and how this is effecting the news and information of over a billion people.
This interview was done on 11/13/18 in Paris at the Internet Governance Forum IGF by KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.
§The Censors
original image (1500x979)
Facebook hires Filipino workers to do their censoring of the social media platform. They do the work without training, have health problems and are involved in making political decisions Facebook is using to control content.
original image (1280x720)
This film examines the Facebook workers that are doing the censoring in the Philippines.
