WorkWeek interviews film makers Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck about their film "The Cleaners" who are hired to do the censoring on Facebook.

"The Cleaners” film looks at the role of the Facebook workers who are tasked with sanitizing Facebook of content that they deem unacceptable. Directors Hans Bloch & Moritz Riesewieck were interviewed about the reasons that they did this film and what they discovered about the workers mostly in the Philippines who have been hired to do the censoring. They report that these workers have not been trained by the company for this work and many support PTS and have mental health problems for watching violent and psychologically toxic videos. It also looks at how this social media platform is also being used to censor criticism of governments that Facebook does not want to offend for commercial or political reasons and how this is effecting the news and information of over a billion people.This interview was done on 11/13/18 in Paris at the Internet Governance Forum IGF by KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.For more information:Production of Labor Video Project