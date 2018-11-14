~`Start Transmission`~



[Image Description: A series of red fists of differing hues are held upwards together below the title of the event and the goal of "centering the anti-imperialist struggle." Text is as follows]



- Share space with anti-imperialist & anti-capitalist organizations collectively.

- Heal from the damage inflicted by our exploitative society

- Learn about the situation of anti-imperialist organizing at UCSC,

- Enjoy free Food, Refreshments and potluck style dinner.



In recognition of all the work that has been done by autonomous youth affiliated with various spaces on campus, Anakbayan Santa Cruz, the newest chapter of Anakbayan US, would like to provide space for us to share in our victories, collectively heal and learn from our defeats, and reorient one another on the situation of our work.



We are formally reaching out to invite UC Santa Cruz Students interested in political organizing and anti-imperialism to our open house on November 30, 2018. The goals of this open house are to engage, educate, agitate, build and be with folks who are interested in joining, connecting with, being in solidarity with or just learning more about Anakbayan Santa Cruz and other organizing spaces on campus critical of the influence that the US and other so-called “first-world”/”global north”/”world” powers have on the lives of marginalized peoples around the globe.



We are intentionally opening this space to other organization, who are also rooted in the struggle against US imperialism and other imperialist + fascist forces. We are doing this because we recognize the unfortunate reality that anti-imperialist organizing is not given appropriate space on this campus and to leverage our own power as political organizers to correct this. Come see and engage with hard-working student and community organizers on- and off- campus extending their reach to organize at the will of the disempowered, experience and learn about the myriad ways we each enact the beliefs in solidarity in the face of global capitalism across borders in both cultural category and geography.



*** Please RSVP BY Clicking “GOING” So we can know how many people to expect at your earliest convenience***



If you have the capacity, we also strongly encourage folks from your org to bless the space with a cultural (song, poem, prayer, dance etc). We acknowledge the power of cultural production as integral to the movement against imperialism and capitalism - toward liberation for all!



ALSO Y’ALL…… THIS A POTLUCK!!!! We’ll each be bringing food drink for this event and we invite you all to do the same.

~`End Communique`~

