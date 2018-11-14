Join us for a candlelight vigil to commemorate and celebrate members of the transgender community who we've lost. It'll be an intimate affair where folks are free to share some words or join the queer Prickly Pear Choir in song. Be sure to dress warm! All LGBTQ folks, family, friends and allies are welcome.



